Franklin “Frank” Grime (1949 – 2025)

Franklin “Frank” Dale Grime, age 76, of Archbold, passed away on August 11, 2025, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Frank owned and operated D&W Collision for many years.

Frank was born on February 7, 1949, in Wauseon, to the late Donald and Mary (Stites) Grime. Frank graduated from Archbold High School.

Frank served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. On October 24, 1998, Frank married Cheryl (King-Bohner), and she survives.

Frank was a former Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and was a charter member of the Archbold Knights of Columbus Council 7552. He was a lifelong member of the Wauseon VFW Post #7424. Frank also served as a Past Commander of the Archbold American Legion B.L.W. Post 311.

Surviving Frank is his wife, Cheryl; son, Lucas (Renee) Grime of Archbold; son, Pete (Siri) Grime of Archbold; son, Gabe (Brittany) Grime of Cottonwood, AZ; daughter, Suzanne (Corey) Clark of Fayette; step-daughter, Nichole (Chris) Bean of Austin, TX; and step-son, Jonathan (Libby) Bohner of Stryker. He is also survived by grandchildren, Shelden Struble, Dylan (Jill) Aschemeier, Garrett Grime, Paige (Grant) Reinking, Gavin Grime, Mason (Brianna) Clark, Caleb Grime, and Brylee Grime; great-grandsons, Landen and Jaxon; sister, Barbara (Jeff Bosco) Grime; brother, Andrew (Lois) Grime; sister, Patricia (Mel Holsinger) Coulon; and brother, Anthony (Debra) Grime; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jason Grime; niece, Heather Grime; and father-in-law, Ivan King.

Visitation for Frank will take place on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at St. Peter Catholic Church, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A rosary service will start at 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at the church, with Rev. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Archbold Knights of Columbus Council 7552 or the Archbold American Legion B.L.W. Post 311. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Grime family.