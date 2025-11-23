Jeffery Warncke (1962 – 2025)

(Longtime City Of Wauseon Employee)

Jeffery A. Warncke, age 63, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 19, 2025. Jeff worked for the City of Wauseon for many years.

Jeff was born on September 22, 1962, in Wauseon, to the late Lester and Barbara (Meyer) Warncke.

He was a graduate of Wauseon High School. Jeff enjoyed riding his motorcycle, woodworking, and working in the yard. He enjoyed keeping busy.

Surviving is his sister, Robin (Mitch) Weinstock of Encinitas, CA; brother, Mitch (Ginger) Warncke of Wauseon; sister, Joni (Scott) Goldsmith of Wauseon; and brother, Todd (Amy) Warncke of Wauseon; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Lily. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Jeff will take place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, from 10am to 11am, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. A memorial service will follow visitation at 11am. Inurnment will be at St. Luke’s Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Organization. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Warncke family.