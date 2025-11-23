David Watson (1937 – 2025)

(1956 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

David L. Watson, 88, of Farmer, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at the Laurels of Defiance.

Dave was born on August 27, 1937, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late Robert and Marvel M. (Fisher) Watson.

He was a 1956 graduate of Bryan High School. Dave married Sandra L. Furney on June 10, 1962, and she survives.

He worked for the family business, Watson Well Drilling, before spending 29 years at the General Motors Foundry in Defiance, retiring in 1993.

Dave was a member of Farmer Center Church. He enjoyed cycling, fishing, spending time outside, and most of all, being with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Sandra L. Watson of Defiance, Ohio; three children, LeAnn Watson, Brian (Joni Hurd) Watson and Rebecca Watson, all of Defiance; and his sister, Carol (Charles) Baerlin of California.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marvel Watson; step-mother, Mildred Watson; sister, Mary Hatcher; and an infant brother.

Visitation for David L. Watson will be held Wednesday, November 26, 2025, from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 Noon. Private interment will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery, Farmer Township., Defiance County, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Farmer Cemetery Association, 4456 Behnfeldt Road, Ney, Ohio 43549. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.