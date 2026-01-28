Jeffrey “Jeff” Dennison (1974 – 2026)

(Honoring A Beloved Area Outdoorsman)

Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Dennison, age 52, of Defiance, passed away Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo following a lengthy illness.

Jeff worked for many years as a CNC operator. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, spending time on the river, and especially riding his motorcycle. Jeff loved music, singing, and playing guitar and other instruments.

Jeffrey L. Dennison was born Jan. 7, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, and was a 1992 graduate of Fairview High School.

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Jessica Castor of Coldwater, Michigan, and Julie Dennison of Edgerton, Ohio; grandchildren, Harper, Ezekiel, Mason, Lacy and Calli; mother, Martha F. (Carlin) Dennison of Bryan; and father, Michael G. Dennison of Oakwood.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with their expenses. Condolences may be sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.