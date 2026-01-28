Shirley King (1929 – 2026)

(Member Of West Clinton Mennonite Church)

Shirley Alene King, age 96, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at Fairlawn Haven, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 29, 1929, in Stryker, Ohio, a daughter of Ira B. and Florence (Stutzman) Graber.

She married Ivan W. King on Nov. 25, 1948. She grew up in Stryker, Ohio, and lived her married life on Ridge Road near Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.

Shirley was a homemaker. She loved to cook and bake, and was a marvelous pie and cookie baker. She especially liked to make chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also worked for Gisel Catering for many years. Shirley volunteered at Care and Share for about 25 years and served on the kitchen committee at West Clinton Mennonite Church. She and Ivan were also MYF sponsors.

Shirley gave her life to Christ when she was 16 years old. She was baptized and joined Lockport Mennonite Church. After she married, she joined West Clinton Mennonite Church.

Shirley is survived by four daughters: Jane Sauder, Cheryl Grime, Sandi (Kenny) Cowell, all of Archbold, Ohio, and Lori (Brian) Aeschliman of Wauseon, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gene and Mary Waidelich of Archbold, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law, Andrew Stuckey and Franklin Grime; brothers Milo (Mike) Graber and wife Jean, Ellis (Bud) Graber and his wife Berneda; sisters Wanda and Joan with husband Melvin Stuckey; and brother-in-law Orval Wyse.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at West Clinton Mennonite Church, with Pastor Levi Stuckey officiating. Interment in Pettisville Cemetery will precede the memorial service. Friends may call at West Clinton Mennonite Church on Tuesday, Feb. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to West Clinton Mennonite Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. www.ShortFuneralHome.com