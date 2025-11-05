Jerrod Holly (1977 – 2025)

(Resident Of Delta)

Jerrod Clinton Holly, of Delta, Ohio, a Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Friend.

On November 3, 2025, our family suffered an unimaginable loss when Jerrod Holly passed away in a vehicular accident near Salesville, Ohio in Guernsey County. Jerrod was 47-years-old at the time of passing, just a few weeks shy of his 48th birthday.

He was a devoted husband to Lori and a loving father to Cole, Chase, Cora, and Casen. His passing leaves a tremendous void in their lives that can never be filled.

From the moment Lori met Jerrod, it was love at first sight. The two shared 22 wonderful years of marriage built on love, laughter, and faith. Jerrod was known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering devotion to his family. He worked tirelessly to provide for them, always putting their needs before his own.

For 26 years, Jerrod was a dedicated and respected employee at Toledo Caisson, where he was valued not only for his skill but also for his work ethic and good humor. He was a certified welder, CDL holder, fabricator, and mechanic—truly a man who could fix anything.

Jerrod had a passion for classic cars and spent countless hours in the garage working on projects big and small. He found his greatest joy in the everyday moments with his children—He was so proud of Cole, his eldest, as he began his new career.

He loved watching Chase play basketball, throwing the football with Casen, and running errands with Cora. He also loved watching her dance and play volleyball. He never missed an opportunity to share how proud he was of all his children.

Cherished forever will be their last day together—spent at church, buying new basketball shoes for Chase, and running errands with Cora. The day ended with a sit-down family dinner, filled with laughter and love, a perfect reflection of the life Jerrod built with those he held dearest. With his easy laugh and infectious smile, Jerrod brought light and laughter wherever he went.

Above all, he was a man of deep faith—a Christian who led his family with love, strength, and grace. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know and love him.

Jerrod is survived by his loving wife, Lori, and their children: Cole, Chase, Cora, and Casen; his parents, Melvin and Linda Holly; his grandmother, Delores Norris; and his brothers, Derek (Marcia) Holly and Brandon (Taylor) Holly; parents-in-law, John (Melody) D’Anniballe and Karen (Larry) Lawniczak; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Rachel) D’Anniballe, Jerin (Taylor) D’Anniballe and Jill Mathews; nieces and nephews: Courtney, Chelsey, Ava, Hayden, Maria, John, Ayden, Carley, Lyndsley, Luke, Caleb and Lia; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Nancy Howell and Melvin Holly.

Friends and family will be received from 12:00 Noon – 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta Ohio 43515, with a memorial service honoring Jerrod’s life beginning at 5:00 PM on Wednesday also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to show a memorial tribute are asked to consider contributions to the family, care of Lori Holly, to assist with the future education of their children.

