Samuel Stembridge (1950 – 2025)

(Owned & Operated Own Trucking Business)

Samuel Wade Stembridge, age 75, of Kunkle, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 3, 2025 at his residence.

Samuel was an owner and operator of his own trucking business for over 22 years.

Samuel Wade Stembridge was born on August 12, 1950, in Woodbury, Tennessee, the son of Samuel Steven and Mary Susan (Harrell) Stembridge. He married Patricia Ann Gruber on June 28, 1969 in Woodbury, Tennessee and she survives.

Along with his wife, Samuel is survived by his daughter, Tracie Lynn (Scott) Drewes of Liberty Center, Ohio; son, Shane Steven (Tiffiany) Stembridge of Bryan, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kelsie (Jarret) and Alexis Drewes, both of Liberty Center, Nathan and Katie Stembridge, both of Pioneer and Alissa (Brycen) DeWitt, of Bowling Green; one brother and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, and one sister.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services for Samuel. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his care.

Memorial donations are requested to the family.