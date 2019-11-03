Jerry Brown (1968-2019)

Jerry L. Brown, 51, of Montpelier passed away Friday morning at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on May 17, 1968 in Montpelier to Ronald Lee and Rebecca J. (Stantz) Brown. Jerry graduated from Montpelier High School in 1987.

Jerry had worked at Bryan Die Cast in Bryan for 12 years. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and watching short track racing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son Michael L. Brown of Montpelier; daughter Brooke (Anthony Williams) Brown of Montpelier; nine grandchildren, Lilly, Alyska, Lolabelle, Owen, Conner, Jordan, Chevy, Brantlee and one future granddaughter; parents Ronald and Rebecca Brown of Montpelier; and brother Ronald D. Brown of Montpelier. Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation for Jerry will be on Wednesday, November 6th from 4-8pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home with Jerry Freese to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.