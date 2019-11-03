Roger Shaull (1927-2019)

Roger J. Shaull, age 91, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 1:00 A.M. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home, Montpelier.

He was employed at Holabirds Furniture Company in Bryan, Ohio, for 22 years in shipping and receiving, Key Plastics in Montpelier for 14 years and Montpelier Auto Auction. Roger was a member of the Montpelier Eagles, an avid car enthusiast and a hard worker.

Roger J. Shaull was born on November 19, 1927, in Blakeslee, Ohio, the son of Eddie and Florence (Wehrle) Shaull. He married Ruth Harmon on September 9, 1956, and she survives.

Roger is also survived by his children, Barbara Martin, Debra (George) Gleckler, Sherri (Homer) Hendricks, Larry (Pam) Shaull, Carol Oppenheim, Kathy (Rick) Barton and Steve Shaull, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two stepmothers, Camie (Kauffman) Shaull and Blanche “Susie” (Crisman) Shaull; and one grandson, Benton Gleckler.

Visitation for Roger will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with a service following at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Adam Fox officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier.

Memorials are requested to the Montpelier Church of Christ.

