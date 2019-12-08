Jerry Coy (1938-2019)

Jerry R. Coy, age 81, of Stryker, Ohio, died at 5:50 A.M. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Mr. Coy was the owner of the former Courtesy Chrysler Plymouth car dealership in Bryan.

He also farmed and worked construction. Jerry graduated from Stryker High School and served in the US Army Reserve based in Bryan.

He was a member of the Stryker United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was a member of the Methodist Men’s group. He was also a member of the Farm Bureau and Gideon’s International. He enjoyed going to movies, woodworking building and animals.

Jerry R. Coy was born on January 9, 1938, in Bryan, the son of John J. and Paulene (Impton) Coy. He married Helen Maree Lawrence in Bryan on March 15, 1958 and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Audy (Julie) Coy, of McBain, Michigan, his daughter, Nicky (Massimo) Fabiano, of Bryan; grandchildren, Gianluca Fabiano of Bryan and Erin Coy, of Lacey, Washington; sister, Sharon (Ed) Haye, of Palmetto, Florida; brother, Walter “Butch” (Carol) Coy, of Stryker; two step sisters, Kay (Gary) Woolace and Linda (Dean) Sullivan, both of Stryker; a step brother, Doug (Bobbie) Posey, of Stryker and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Paulene Coy; father and step mother, John and Elizabeth “Betty” Coy and a step brother, Tom Posey.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Stryker United Methodist Church, with Pastor Crystal Goodnight officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Stryker United Methodist Church, Parkinson’s Foundation or an organization of the donor’s choice.

