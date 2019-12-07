Richard Roth (1932-2019)

Richard A. Roth, age 87, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Fulton County Health Center. Richard was a horse starter and had worked at Raceway Park in Toledo. He also owned and operated Roth Starting Gate Service and had started races in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

Richard was born in Delta, Ohio on August 28, 1932, the son of Elmer Roth and Edna (Raker) Segrist). On April 20, 1957, he married Jeanette Pearl Gephart, and she preceded him in death in 2002.

Richard was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Wauseon American Legion Post and the United States Trotting Association.

Surviving are two sons, Mitchell (Darla) Roth of Gaylord, MI, Michael (Patty) Roth of Anderson, IN; two daughters, Marcia Carr of Wauseon, Melissa (Robert) Mount of Wauseon; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Kay Sager. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Corky Verity and granddaughter Jamie Carr.

Visitation for Richard will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at Oasis Christian Fellowship, 400 County Road 15-1, Wauseon, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery, near Wauseon, where Military Rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Elera Caring Hospice or the Wauseon American Legion Post.

