Jerry Fleming (1938-2023)

Jerry Fleming was born November 15,1938 in Adrian, Michigan to Orlo and Jeanette (Barden) Fleming.

The family moved to 109 Dodge Street Swanton, Ohio where he lived until he graduated from Swanton High School in 1957.

Jerry then joined the United States Air Force. It was while he was in the Air Force he met the love of his life Joanne Hurd.

Jerry proposed to her on Valentines Day (that romantic devil). Jerry and Joanne were married August 20, 1960 in Farmington, New Hampshire. They have two children John and Kathy.

Jerry enjoyed making a living on his own most of the time. He had an aluminum siding business in Ohio.

In 1977 Jerry moved the family to Castle Rock, Colorado. He continued his aluminum siding business and opened a small engine repair shop.

He eventually sold the businesses and bought couple of tour buses to take on gambling trips to Central City and Black Hawk, Colorado.

Jerry also drove school bus for Douglas County School District in Colorado and Selkirk School District in Washington.

In 2000, Jerry and Joanne packed up one of the buses and moved to Ione, Washington to be closer to their grandchildren. In Ione, Jerry with the help of family members built his shop where he did some of his woodworking.

He made cedar strip canoes and kayaks for his family. Jerry also made hundreds of wood projects for Kathy’s third graders to paint for gifts.

He also enjoyed doing leather work for his family and friends. Jerry was a very giving man.

Jerry was person who was enjoyed being involved in his community. He was a past master of Swanton Masons, member of Eastern Stars for over 50 years, member of Grotto Clowns (back when clowns are fun, not scary to kids and adults), President of Castle Rock Eagles Club, and a member of the Ione Congregational church.

Jerry was enjoying a warm winter in Arizona, when he passed away peacefully at Donnie and Kathy’s home from complications of COPD.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant brothers.

He is survived by is wife Joanne of 62 years, son John (Jane) Fleming, daughter Kathy (Donnie) Milliren , grandchildren Jeremy Milliren, Nicholas (Katey),Milliren, sister Linda Chamberlain (Lyle), four great grandchildren: Tinlee, Bryler, Morgan, Parker, two sister- in-laws; Diane (Phil),Lang, Linda (John) Warren, three nieces; Andera Warren, Lori (Todd) Sullivan, Lila (Paul) Snyder, two great nieces; Sydney and Maya and three great nephews Noah, Liam, and Finn.

Jerry was a family man who will be greatly missed. A service will be planned for a later date.

