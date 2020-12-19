Jerry Hullinger (1952-2020)

Jerry W. Hullinger, age 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at SKLD HealthCare, Bryan, where he was a resident. Mr. Hullinger was a graduate of Eastside High School in Butler, Indiana, and had been employed as a shipping clerk at The Aro Corporation in Bryan for more than 20 years until retiring due to disability.

He attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Ohio, for many years and later St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan. He enjoyed writing poetry, playing guitar, collecting coins, listening to country music and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Jerry W. Hullinger was born on May 6, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of Vernon and Annabell (Oberlin) Hullinger.

Survivors include one son, Jeff (Laura) Hullinger of Lancaster, Ohio; three daughters including Jessica (Cory) Runkel of West Unity, Ohio, and Jenalee (Jordan) Frank of Stryker, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Gene and Jim Hullinger; and a sister, Shirley Hullinger. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, followed by recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic Church or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

