Henry Huner (1925-2020)

Henry J. Huner, 95, of Lake Seneca, formerly of Archbold, passed away at Fountain Park Assisted Living Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020.

Henry was born October 10, 1925 in Freedom Township, Henry County to Albert and Luella (Watchman) Huner. He attended St John’s Lutheran Church and School and Ridgeville School and worked on the family farm until serving in the Army during WWII.

On December 15, 1949 he married Irene Arps at St John’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. George Massel officiating. Irene passed away in 1980. In 1982 he married Dorothy Boynton of Archbold at St Martin’s Lutheran Church.

Following his Army Service, Henry attended Watchmaking School in Cleveland. He operated the Service Department as watchmaker for twelve years at Oats Jewelry and then Thompson Jewelry in Napoleon.

He moved to Archbold in 1959 and bought Kluepfel Jewelry and operated this store as watchmaker & jeweler for 30 years with Irene and then Dorothy at his side, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Archbold Commercial Club, the Watchmakers-Clockmakers Association of Ohio and the International Jewelers Association.

He was a member of St Martin’s Lutheran Church. Through retirement, Henry and Dorothy spent many good years wintering in Leesburg FL and the rest of the year at Lake Seneca in Montpelier.

Preceding him in death was wife Irene, father and mother Albert & Luella, brothers Raymond and Harold, son Dennis, stepdaughter Mary Louise, step-granddaughter Laurette, an infant daughter and an infant grandson.

Henry is survived by wife Dorothy of Bryan, brother Lee (Leona) of Wauseon, daughter Debra (John) Starr of North Carolina, grandchildren Kristen of Philadelphia, Michael of Cincinnati, Kimberly of West Unity, Alex of Atlanta, Katie of Seattle, step-grandchildren Sheri of Montpelier, Danny of West Unity, Jeanette of West Unity, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and Bummer the cat.

Public graveside service will be held Sunday, December 27th at 1:00pm at Wauseon Union Cemetery with Pastor Paul Reichert of St Martin’s Lutheran Church officiating. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

