Jerry Miller (1962 – 2023)

(Resident Of Edon)

Jerry Lyn Miller, age 61, of Edon, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry had worked for many years as an independent roofer and recently worked for James Schmucker as a laborer.

Jerry was a lover of hunting, fishing, and gardening. His greatest passion was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He was a hardworking and compassionate man who was always there for anyone who needed him.

Jerry was born on May 22, 1962, in Angola, Indiana, the son of James Henry and Mary Lou (Kissinger) Miller. He married Renata Miller on June 18, 1993, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Renata Miller, of Edon, Ohio; son, Jerry (Veronica) Miller, of Hicksville, Ohio; daughters, Lisa (Brad) Ford, of Edgerton, Ohio and Annie (Scott) Shaffer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandkids, Mason, Aubree, McKenzie, Drew, Layne, Caden, Carter, and Ella; mother, Mary Lou Miller; siblings, Jeff, Jody, and JoAnna; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, James Miller; father-in-law, Dave Miller; and mother-in-law, Sharon Jackson.

A memorial service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held on Thursday December 7, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

