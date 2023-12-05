Harriet Ballmer (1938 – 2023)

(Worked At Harborside Nursing Home In Bryan)

Harriet A. (Rowley) Ballmer, age 85 years of Bryan, Ohio, formerly of the Hudson and Waldron, Michigan, area, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on April 15, 1938, in Rollin, Michigan, the daughter of Earl B. and Velma E. (Davis) Ford. Harriet graduated from Addison High School in 1957. She married Norman E. Rowley on Dec. 16, 1967, in Hudson.

He passed away on March 3, 1991. Harriet married Ivan L. Ballmer on Feb. 28, 1998, in Bryan, Ohio. He survives.

She worked at Lenawee Medical Facility in Adrian, Michigan, for 10 years and at Harborside Nursing Home in Bryan, Ohio, for seven-and-a-half years.

Harriet enjoyed bowling, reading, gardening, crocheting, knitting and being a homemaker. She was raised in the Rollin Friends Church in Hudson and was a member of the Waldron Wesleyan Church in Waldron, Michigan, and has attended Bryan Nazarene Church in Bryan, Ohio.

Harriet is survived by her husband, Ivan Ballmer of Bryan; two sons, Bert (Michele) Rowley of Hudson, Michigan, and Donald (Shelli) Rowley of Marion, Indiana; a daughter, Sandra (Michael) Stevens of Morenci, Michigan; a stepson, Randy (Sripai) Ballmer of Bryan, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Double of New Mexico and Sara Ford of Brooklyn, Michigan; a brother, Michael Ford of Manitou Beach, Michigan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; three children, Norman Rowley Jr., Daniel Elkins and Lindsey Hunt; two brothers, Pat and Larry Ford; and two sisters, Charlotte Double and Rosemary Ford.

Funeral Services for Harriet will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Mary Ann McCord officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday for an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.