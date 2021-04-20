Jerry Mull (1954-2021)

Jerry Lee Mull, age 67, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prior to his retirement he had been a Tool and Die Journeyman, having worked for Fulton Industries and then Alcan.

Jerry was born in Wauseon on March 29, 1954, the son of the late Robert and the late Laura (Haas) Mull.

He loved taking walks in the woods with his faithful companion, Dog. He loved hunting and fishing and listening to Bluegrass music.

Surviving is a daughter, Michelle Bailey of Wauseon; one granddaughter, Mariah (Austin) Deck; three grandsons, Dalton (Paige Grandowswki) Nicely, Dylan Nicely, Andrew (Alyssa Thibert) Bailey; and great-grandson, Levi. He is also survived by three sisters, Vickie (Lynn) Christenson of Delta, Cheryl (Jeff) Wesolowski of Maumee, Londa Mull of Denver, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, all services will be private. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.deltafh.com. Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta has been entrusted with arrangements.