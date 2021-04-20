John Hanawalt (1952-2021)

John F. Hanawalt, age 68, of Morenci, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Morenci on November 5, 1952 to Ford J. and Caroline R. (Spencer) Hanawalt. On May 22, 1971, he married Victoria Jean Woodby, and she preceded him in death in 2010.

He worked at TRW in Fayette for 40 plus years, retiring in 2017. John loved being outdoors – hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also loved being with his family.

John is survived by his sons, Cody (Lisa) and Ryan (Angie) Hanawalt; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and a sister, Pamela (Larry) Rump.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 26, 2021, with Rev. Aden Porter, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in John's memory may be offered to the John & Vickie Hanawalt Scholarship Fund.

