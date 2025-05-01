Jerry Rupp (1944 – 2025)

(Member Of Wauseon’s First Christian Church)

Jerry L. Rupp, 80, died on Wednesday April 30th, 2025. Jerry was born in Wauseon, OH on July 2nd, 1944 to Claude and Helen (Wyse) Rupp.

Jerry loved watching all the Cleveland sports teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes. His interests were playing bingo, collecting baseball cards and listening to music. He also loved his time volunteering at the Historical Museum in Wauseon.

Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Pettisville High School. He then went on to work with his father in the masonry business until health reasons made him stop. He married Vanessa Hamilton in 1978 but later divorced and never remarried.

Jerry loved spending time at the family cottage in Devil’s Lake, Michigan which he helped build with his father and brother. Jerry was also a member of First Christian Church in Wauseon.

Jerry is survived by his daughter Rachel (Matt) Battaglia and sister-in-law Sarah Rupp. Grandchildren, Emma, Alton, Brantley, Henry and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son TJ Rupp, parents, brother Allen, sisters Claudette Snyder Dion and Loretta Brannan. Jerry especially will be remembered for the love he had for his children and grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service planned for later this year. www.ShortFuneralHome.com