Jerry Winzeler (1944 – 2025)

Jerry Frederick Winzeler, age 81, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, after courageously battling cancer and choosing to discontinue treatment.

Born on July 19, 1944, in Wauseon, Ohio, Jerry lived a life marked by patriotism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to paying it forward.

Jerry was a devoted husband to Cynthia K. Winzeler (Aeschliman), whom he married on November 11, 1967, sharing 57 years of marriage filled with love and cherished memories.

He was a proud father to his daughters, Tracy (Tommy) Dohm and Amy (Tracy) Hammersmith, and son, Matthew Winzeler (Nichole Wichman).

Jerry was known as “Pa” or “Papa” to his 12 grandchildren, Brooke (Kyle) Moon, Chelsy Dohm, Alec Dohm, Matthew (Victoria) Hammersmith, Megan (Zane) Scott, Brittany Hammersmith, Nathaniel (Emily) Hammersmith, Jaryd Hammersmith (Sabrina), Eli (Autumn) Hammersmith, Sarah (Jordon) Osborn, Madelina (Brad) Hanson, David Winzeler and his 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom he touched with his strong-willed nature and generous spirit.

Jerry graduated from Archbold High School before joining the Armed Services. After serving honorably in the Army, he returned to Stryker, where he farmed and worked in maintenance for Johns Manville until retirement.

A respected member of the community, Jerry served with honor as Chaplain of the Archbold American Legion B.L.W. Post 311. His patriotic values and commitment to others have created a legacy that will endure for generations.

He built a life rooted in love and hard work. He found joy in spending time with his family “back in the woods” or around the table playing Euchre and laughing. With his ordination, he had the privilege of officiating the marriages of two of his grandsons to their wives.

In his final days, Jerry fulfilled his last cherished goal of watching his youngest great-grandson follow his first-born grandson around the farm.

He lived to see this dream fulfilled. His obdurate but loving ways will always be remembered by those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren; his siblings, Annie (Tom) Campbell of Stryker, Tom (Suzy) Winzeler of Arizona, Richard (Joyce) Winzeler of Pettisville, Peg Winzeler of Archbold, and Joyce (Wayne) Elling of Stryker. He was predeceased by his sister, Wilhelmina “Billye” K. Leininger, his father, John Winzeler, and his mother, Doris (Dehnke) Winzeler.

In lieu of a traditional memorial, Jerry held a living wake to say goodbye to friends and family and to enjoy the festivities of celebrating his life with the people he loved. A private memorial service will be held by the family.

True to his convictions, Jerry donated his body to science in hopes that others might benefit from his life—his final act of paying it forward.

Jerry’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.