Jerry Yoder, Sr. (1941-2020)

Jerry L. Yoder, Sr., 79, of Pioneer, passed away at his home Monday morning. He was born August 4, 1941 in Coldwater, Michigan to Forrest Yoder and Helen (Harrington) Yoder-Hill. He lived most of his life on the family farm in Pioneer, taking care of animals and plowing the fields.

As a young lad, he attended a one-room school outside of Pioneer until moving on to the school in town, North Central Schools. He worked at several factories over the years, and stayed with Challenge Cook Industries in Bryan until its closing.

He then became the owner / operator of Jerry L. Yoder Trucking, which was his lifelong passion until his retirement. He joined the Williams County Sheriff’s Posse in the 1970’s and dedicated over 10 years of service and was very honored to do so.

Jerry was very proud of his Native American Heritage. He was an avid NASCAR fan and immensely enjoyed camping.

He is survived by three daughters, Diana “DeDe” Yoder of Montpelier, Sharon Yoder of Hicksville and Kristin Mundy of Hicksville and one son Todd Yoder of Defiance; ten grandchildren, Adam, Linsay, Jeremy, Doug, Kevin, Kiley, John, Kyle, Mikayla and Sarah; fourteen great grandchildren Leighton, Laura, Bailey, Brant, Skylar, Paige, Ryanne, Angelina, Kara, Laurie, Jase, Odin, Draven and Judith; and a brother Jody Yoder of Michigan.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Jerry Lee, Jr., daughter Laurie Helms, great granddaughter Riley Hutchison, sister Judy Harding and two infant sisters.

Visitation for Jerry will be on Saturday, December 26th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to Native American Schools. Due to the ongoing pandemic those wishing to attend are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, per the Governor’s orders. www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com