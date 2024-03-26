Jesse Black (1985 – 2024)

Jesse Daniel Black, 38 of Montpelier passed away on March 21, 2024 at University Hospitals of Cleveland. He was born on July 18, 1985 in Montpelier to James and Linda (Zimmerman) Black.

Jesse attended Montpelier High School and was currently working in the shipping department at Kamco in West Unity. He attended the House of Prayer in Montpelier and was a member of the Montpelier Eagles.

Jesse loved the arts and enjoyed drawing, tattoos, woodworking and music. This time of year, was a favorite for Jesse in that he would be in search of the coveted morel mushroom.

Most recently he was involved with the Til Valhalla Project, in which he would deliver memorials to Fallen Hero families.

Jesse is survived by three children, Nevaya Black, Azayah Black, and Syhara Black all of Montpelier; father James “Dan” (Laura) Black of Kunkel, mother Linda (Fred Miller) Black of Montpelier; fiancé Stephanie Sito of Montpelier; brother Joshua Daniel Black of Montpelier; three step brothers; maternal grandmother Patricia Bernath of Montpelier; and paternal grandmother Kay Martinez of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother James Daniel Black, Jr, maternal grandfather Larry Zimmerman and paternal grandfather Joe Martinez.

A time to receive friends will be on Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 11 am – 2 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Benaiah Harris to officiate. A luncheon will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 214 N. Jonesville Street in Montpelier from 3 -5 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be given to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com