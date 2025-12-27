Jill Manon (1950 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Jill Diane Manon, age 75, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, in her home surrounded by family.

Jill was born May 18, 1950, in Defiance, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Jean (Peters) Carver. She married Jerry W. Manon on May 26, 1973, and Jerry survives.

Over the years, Jill enjoyed babysitting over 300 children. She enjoyed crocheting, but most of all, she loved being a homemaker, her family and making memories with them.

Survivors include, her husband Jerry, her daughter, Michelle (Eric) Manon Destatte, her sons, Jason (Deborah) Manon, Travis (Mary) Manon, her grandchildren, Kara (Jared), Eric II, Kyle (Cassidy), Brandon, Zackery (Emma), Tyler, Aubree, Jahydon, her great-grandson, William McCann, her brother Jack (Nancy) Carver, her brother, Robert Lucas, her sister, Candy Ireland. Numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Jill is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Carver.

Visitation for Jill will be held Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Pastor Jeff Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Williams County Humane Society or the charity of family choice. Online condolences at: www.krillfuneralservice.com

Krill Funeral Home Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Manon family.