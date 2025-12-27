Joanne Bandeen (1941 – 2025)

(First Female President Of Montpelier Rotary)

Joanne D. Bandeen, 84, of Pioneer passed away on Thursday, December 25, 2025, at Parkview Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on September 14, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to David H. and Mary Irene (Myers) Dulaney.

In 1959, Joanne graduated from Hemet Union High School in Hemet, California. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in English and Biology at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1963.

Joanne was a member of the Pioneer Community Church. She was the first female president of the Montpelier Rotary Club, charter member of the OCCL, Ohio Child Conservation League, member of the Sesqui Study Club in Montpelier and was the former president of the Pioneer Chamber of Commerce and the Williams County Historical Society.

In the fall of 1964 Joanne moved to Williams County to teach High School English at Hilltop High School. She also taught at Morenci High School and Montpelier High School. She was the editor of the Leader Enterprise from 1981-1995, then was a reporter for the Defiance Crescent for 3 years.

After retiring she worked in the Alzheimer’s Unit at Genesis Healthcare for 7 years, the at the Jewelry Department in Walmart. Up until her death she was very active in her church, Ohio Red Hatters and volunteering with the Historical Society. Joanne always had a project going on and loved to be with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Keely (Greg) Gamble of Van Wert, Ohio and Kara (Jeremy) Walker of Ferndale, Michigan; stepchildren Corisa Bandeen Spisak of Toledo and Curt (Patty) Bandeen of Toledo; grandchildren Chloee, Cody and Katie Gamble and Samuel, Olivia and James Walker; 6 great grandchildren; and brother James (Peggy) Dulaney of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and brother David H. Dulaney.

A time to receive friends will be on Tuesday, December 30th from 10-12pm at the Pioneer Community Church. Services will follow at 12pm at the church with Pastor Craig Bard to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Pioneer Community Church, Williams County Public Library – Pioneer Branch, or the Williams County Historical Society.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.