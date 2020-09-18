Dorlyn Cottrell, Jr. (1959-2020)

Dorlyn G. Cottrell, Jr., age 60, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 7:18 P.M. on Monday, September 14, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Mr. Cottrell was a 1978 graduate of Hicksville High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1978-1982.

He was previously employed by Charleston Metals in Waterloo, Indiana, and enjoyed farming and working in the barn. Dorlyn was a Marine through and through, who also enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting and could fix all that he or others broke.

Dorlyn G.Cottrell, Jr. was born on November 25, 1959, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Dorlyn G. and Julia (Vitek) Cottrell, Sr. He married Sheila M. Patrick on August 27, 1986, in Hicksville, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on January 29, 2017.

Surviving are two daughters, Jessie (Christopher Whalen) Cottrell, of Edgerton, and Jamie (Kyle) Yoder, of Stryker, Ohio; two granddaughters, Kara and Laurie Yoder; one grandson, Jerry Myers; three sisters, Teresa Allen, of Edgerton, Lynda Cottrell, of Hicksville, and Dorlene (Linda Draves) Cottrell, of Auburn, Indiana; and his beloved dogs, Ezra and Bear. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside services and interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, with graveside military rites conducted by Edgerton American Legion and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.