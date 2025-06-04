Joan Tilse (1931 – 2025)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Joan Tilse, age 93, of Wauseon, passed away on June 4, 2025, at the Elmwood Care Facility in Tiffin, Ohio. Joan spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Joan was born on November 23, 1931, in Wauseon, to the late Fred and C. Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Hoffman. She later married Charles Tilse, who preceded her in death. Joan enjoyed traveling and reading. She also enjoyed eating sweets.

Surviving Joan is her son, Michael Tilse; son, Steven (Kathy) Tilse; son, Nathan (Angie) Tilse; and daughter, Connie (Tim) Teunis. She is also survived by six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; and siblings.

In keeping with Joan’s wishes, all services will be private. Burial will take place at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

