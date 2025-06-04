Marian Hurst (1935 – 2025)

(Organist At Emmaus Lutheran Church In Wauseon)

Marian Laura Hurst, age 89, passed peacefully from this earth June 1 one week before her 90th birthday.

Born on June 7, 1935, in Napoleon, Ohio, she was the middle child of three born to the late Arnold and Helen (Winkelman) Schweinhagen.

She learned to play the piano, organ and accordion at a young age, initiating her love of all music—and polkas in particular.

She was also a proud majorette at Jewell High School. Marian was a natural baby-whisperer, so after graduation, she worked as a nanny for new families.

Marian and Lawrence (Larry/Chas) Hurst were married Nov. 2, 1957, and later moved to Walnut Street in Wauseon where they raised three daughters. They enjoyed traveling the U.S. and camping in their vintage VW bus.

As avid sports fans, they attended many professional and college events and especially loved Ohio State football games. Marian was a serious NASCAR fan. She loved live races at MIS and followed her favorite drivers up until her death.

A lifelong member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Marian was a faithful servant and organist there for 57 years. She performed at nearly 3,000 services, weddings and funerals before officially retiring in 2021.

In addition to church, raising a family and homemaking, Marian was also employed most of her adult life, working at Sheridan Manufacturing and retiring from United Technologies in Wauseon.

Marian loved her family and enjoyed caring for them—especially her grandchildren. She was a prolific seamstress and quilter, sewing dozens of quilts for family, friends and charity.

She cooked too, and everyone looked forward to her special coleslaw, Easter egg cakes—and the heavenly rice she made for every family event.

Proud of her German heritage, Marian spoke fluent German, her first language. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and helped repair tattered American flags.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband Larry and her beloved sister Dorothy (Albert) Wachtman.

She is survived by daughters Cindy (Ken) Clark, Vickie (Scott) Smith, and Julie (Doug) Frazier. She will be missed by her grandchildren Kerry (Zach) Pros, Nicole (Ben) Gleckler, Brandon (Jamie) Smith, Stacie (Greg) Duenow, Travis (Holly Lorton) Smith, Sydney (Mik) Frazier and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear brother Rupert (Rita) Schweinhagen, sister-in-law Ruth (Hurst) Von Deylon and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place June 7 at 10 a.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Ohio, followed by a memorial service there at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at grisierfh.com.