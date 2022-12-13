Joe Bohner (1943-2022)

Joseph Paul Bohner age 79, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, on his birthday, unexpectantly in his Holgate home.

His Legacy… Joe was born in Wauseon on December 3, 1943 to Carl Vernon and Rilla Aletzia (Wolff) Bohner.

He graduated from Montpelier High School. He was a machinist at Mohawk Tools, Inc. Montpelier but retired from Leader Engineering, Napoleon in 2008.

He was a Captain of the Montpelier Reserve Police. Joe married Shirley Mae (Rosendaul) Birchmeier in 1994 in Montpelier.

oe was a member of 1st Baptist Church with a big singing voice, where he was a Sunday school teacher.

He was a member of the Holgate Lions Club, the Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge Deshler #0520 and Montpelier #547 and past Master , Order of Eastern Star Deshler #68, Council of Royal and Select Masons of Ohio, Bryan #101 a past Master and High Priest, Royal Arch Chapter and Northwest Chapter, Bryan #45.

Joe had a passion for music from the time he was a youngster.

His Family… Joe is survived by his loving wife Shirley; children: Joseph R. (Debra) Bohner, Montpelier, Leslie V. (Carolyn) Bohner, Montpelier, Christopher Bohner, Edgerton, Monika (Jerry) Tallman, Berlin Heights, OH, Wendy R. (Bill) Julien, Wesley Chapel, FL, Michalle Schomaeker, Defiance, Bridgette (Frank) Bartoe, Defiance, Heather (Jesse Sims) Custer, Montpelier; 25 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one niece; one nephew and a brother, Daniel L. (Brenda) Bohner, Montpelier.

Joe was preceded in death by his son Allan Birchmeier and 3 grandchildren.

His Farewell Services… Friends were received in the 1st Baptist Church, Holgate on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 with a celebration of Joe’s life following the Masonic Service with Pastor Irl Grundy and Pastor Charles Alley officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate were entrusted with Joe’s services.

Contributions in Joe’s memory can be made to Gideons International or 1st Baptist Church.