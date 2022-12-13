Jack “Ace” Green, Jr. (1954-2022)

Jack D. “Ace” Green, Jr., 68, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, in his residence surrounded by his family.

Ace was born September 6, 1954, in Adrian, Michigan, son of the late Jack D. and Pearly (Miller) Green, Sr.

He married Josefina “Josie” Martinez on December 6, 1975, in Edgerton, Ohio. Ace owned and operated a scrapping business.

He was a member of Montpelier Eagles Aerie 2246, Montpelier Moose Lodge 312, and DAWGS Motorcycle Club.

In his free time, Ace enjoyed bass fishing, whitetail deer hunting, riding motorcycles and visiting with his family and friends.

Ace is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Josie Green of Montpelier, Ohio; seven children, Angel Resler of Mayflower, Arkansas, Jack D. (Kristina) Green III of Montgomery, Michigan, Josefina (Todd) Ernsberger of Montpelier, Ohio, Crystal (Mitch) Dennison of Reading, Michigan, Misty (Chad) Wilcox of Holiday City, Ohio, Duke (Starr Sawyer) Green of Edon, Ohio, and Cody Green of Montpelier, Ohio; 28 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Brenda) Green of Edon, Ohio.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Liam Gaskill.

Visitation for Ace will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. A memorial service celebrating Ace’s life will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Edward Villalobos officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.