Evonne Gillhouse (1952 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Bryan)

Evonne L. Gillhouse, age 73, of Defiance, Ohio formerly of Bryan, Ohio passed away early Sunday morning, April 06, 2025 in ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio.

She was born March 25, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Robert J. and Betty J. (Welsh) Gillhouse.

She was employed at Quadco, Stryker, Ohio and Northwest Products and retired from People Works in Melbern, Ohio. She loved butterflies, flowers, drawing pictures, friendship bracelets and collecting teddy bears.

Survivors include her sisters, Betty Jean Gillhouse, Shirley A. Wilcox, and Phyllis (Melvyn) Young, her brother, Charles Gillhouse, her nieces and nephews, Phyllis Wilcox, Daisy Travis, Elizabeth Livensbarger, James Young, Jeremy Young, Stephanie Young, her great-nieces and great-nephews, Rilyn, Keighley, Brienna, Harrison, Edison.

Evonne is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Kathryn Shaffer and Carol Dirrim, her brother Donald Gillhouse, and a nephew, Mevyn Young, also her aunt, Annette Gillhouse.

Celebration of life, visitation and sharing of memories for Evonne will be held 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Pastor David Oliphant will officiate. Inurnment will be private at Brown Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The benevolence of the Gillhouse family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio Online condolences may be made at: www.krillfuneralhome.com