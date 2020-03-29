John Conklin Sr. (1938-2020)

John Henry Conklin Sr., 81, of Stryker, Ohio, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Bryan Hospital. He was born May 22, 1938, to the late Horton William and Elsie Mary (Wallace) Conklin. On Dec. 24, 1959, he married Ruth Catherine (Niese) Conklin.

John is also survived by his children, Roxanne (Bill) Metzger of Montpelier, Lisa (George) Hintz of Sand Creek and John (Marsha) Conklin of Montpelier; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with twin great-grandchildren on the way; and a sister, Bernita (Harold) Grime of Wauseon. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Elmer, Horton and William Conklin, and Connie Stiriz.

John worked on the farm for Wallace Nelson for over 21 years. He also worked for Spark Wyse at S&W Mills as a truck driver and mill operator for 20 years.

John loved the outdoors and hunting. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren. John loved to farm and work with his birds. He raised and released pheasants to help repopulate the area.

Due to the current health concerns, services will be private. Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials are suggested to Cathy Conklin to help with burial expenses and can be mailed to her or to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, OH 43545.

Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.