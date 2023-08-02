John Downs (1939 – 2023)

(Graduated From Stryker In 1958)

John William Downs, 84, passed away June 25, 2023 at the Oregon City Care and Rehabilitation Center in Oregon with his family by his side.

He was born on May 30, 1939, in Butler, Indiana to Dorothy Ellen (Grace) and Donald Lloyd Downs. He attended and was in the May 1958 graduating class at Stryker Public High School in Ohio.

Some of his residences were in Butler, Indiana, Montpelier, Ohio, Hobert, Indiana. His final residence was just outside of Sweet Home, Oregon.

John’s working career was primarily at Cushman Motor Delivery, Garrison’s (a Willamette Valley Oregon meat delivery company), Oliver Trucking, Inc of Mexico, Missouri, Jeyco (Steven Jenkins Equipment Company) of Portland, (Charlie) Vaughn Logging of Sweet Home, Ronald Train Trucking of Lebanon and finally retired for RAM Trucking Inc (flatbed) of Brownsville.

John was preceded in death by his parents, aunt Bertha (Grace) Czerwin, his brothers Charles, Sr., Richard, Ralph, David, Ricky, and Lawrence. He is survived by his brother Randall and sister-in-law Victoria Downs, spouse S.J “Josie” Hall-Downs, John’s children Suzett Downs (Casey) Dwyer, John William, Jr. (Cindy) Downs, Coleen (Travis) Stahler, Amanda (Keith) Pierce, 12 grandchildren, 8.5 great grandchildren and one step great grandchild and a multitude of nephews and nieces.

Later this year John’s final resting place will be Winchester Cemetery, Byron Center, Michigan. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.