John Eckenrode (1938-2021)

John R. Eckenrode, age 83, of Liberty Center, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold.

John was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 18, 1938 to the late George and Gertrude (Heffernan) Eckenrode.

A US Army Veteran, John proudly served his country from1962 to 1964. He had worked for the Campbell Soup Co. for many years, retiring in 1999.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Napoleon where he served for many years as an usher. John was also a member of the Moose Lodge, the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus and the Liberty Center Historical Society.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother, George (Arnecia) Eckenrode of Lyons; his sister, Suzanne Bonner of Liberty Center; and many nieces and nephews who adored him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Leon Bonner; sister-in-law, Diane Eckenrode and his nephew, Timothy Eckenrode.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning November 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 210 E. Clinton St., Napoleon, Ohio. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery with full Military Honors being conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Augustine Catholic Church, 210 E. Clinton St., Napoleon, Ohio 43545 or The Liberty Center Historical Society, P.O. Box 106, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532.

