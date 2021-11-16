Linda Tulley (1954-2021)

Linda L. Tulley, 67, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born on February 24, 1954 in Garrett, Indiana to Carlos and Ruth (Beauchat) Gaff. On April 16, 1988 she married Stephen L. Tulley in Fort Wayne, Indiana and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2017.

Linda enjoyed garage sales, puzzles and going to the casino. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Linda is survived by her children, Steve Rice of Angola, Amy Brisentine of Angola, Alicia (Jim) Spurlin of Edgerton and Misty (Jeff) Pease of Edon; step children, Gretchen McKinley of Fort Wayne and Brent Tulley of Durango, CO; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; six step grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; five siblings, Ruth Logsdon of Hicksville, Barbara Rosendaul of Montpelier, Patty Spangler of Frontier, MI, Bonnie Baugh of Ashley, IN and Larry Gaff of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos Gaff and Ruth Stoy; husband, Stephen Tulley; son, Joshua Rice; and sister, Shirley Fisher.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 2-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Ranae Heeres to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.