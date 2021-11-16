Keith “Buzz” Langham (1950-2021)

Keith W. “Buzz” Langham, 70 years of Hicksville, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Keith was born November 17, 1950, in Hicksville, the son of the late Donald Langham and Doris (Bassett) Ridgway. He was a 1969 graduate of Hicksville High School.

He was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era, Keith married Cynthia R. Orcholski on November 20, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville.

They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this coming Saturday. Keith was a skilled machinist, working for Dotco in Hicksville for 39 years, until the factory closed. He then went to work for the Dalton Corporation in Stryker, where he was still employed.

He attended Trinity Lutheran Church and New Hope Community Church in Bryan. He was always tinkering, fixing anything that needed repaired. He enjoyed woodworking, but his greatest joy was spoiling his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Cindy; two children, Eric (Amanda) Langham of Bryan and Tiffany (David) Poletta of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Ethan (McCayla Xayyachack), Alayna, Amiyah and Ambria Langham and Creed, Cayman and Bryar Poletta; one great-granddaughter, Merci Langham; two sisters, Wendy (Mark) Heisler of Hicksville and Cheryl (Craig) Doty of Delphos, Ohio; two brothers, Dean (Gail) Langham of Hicksville and Stacy (Lori Grunden) Stevenson of Van Wert, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; one sister, Betty Bowsher and one brother, Gregory Langham.

Visitation for Keith W. “Buzz” Langham will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Visitation will continue Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan where services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mary Beth Smith Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery, where Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by a combined Honor guard of the Hicksville American Legion Post 223, Sherwood VFW Post 5665 and Farmer American Legion Post 137.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com