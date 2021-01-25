John Grieser (1961-2021)

John Charles Grieser, Archbold, 59, was born to Paul and Evelyn (Wyse) Grieser, July 27, 1961 in Wauseon, OH. John entered his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family Jan 23, 2021. He was very active in his community and well liked by everyone that met him.

He married his wife Susan Young, who survives, on June 16, 1984 at Archbold United Methodist Church and they shared 36 loving years together creating a lifetime of memories.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife along with his two daughters Natalie (Aaron Burkhardt) and Andrea (Brandon Tijerina) as well as 3 grandchildren, Aria, Ava and Brayden.

The name Grieser immediately makes you think of Grieser Interiors, the business his father started and he and his brother Gary continued. He also served on the Archbold Village Council for many years.

John was a very active man of many abilities. Fatherhood was one of his finest. It didn’t matter what his girls needed he was always a phone call away, no questions asked. Whether it was bringing over pizza and doughnuts for his grandchildren or helping with a household project, John was always there.

He loved having projects to do; he wasn’t one to sit still for too long. John had a gentle resilience that inspired all who met him. He had a way of making anyone feel at ease and right at home. He was a kind and gentle man. John was an avid bowler, with several 700 series. Well liked by everyone; the lanes will never be the same.

John is preceded in death by his father Paul Grieser.

Surviving besides his wife, daughters and grandchildren are his mother, Evelyn and siblings, June (Ed Leininger), Gary (Nancy) Grieser, and Lisa (Phil Aeschliman), brothers in-law Tom Young and Donald (Sheryl) Young and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 28th, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Archbold United Methodist Church with Pastor Jason Sharp officiating.. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home from 4-7 PM on Wednesday.

The family suggests that memorials be given to the Archbold United Methodist Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.co

