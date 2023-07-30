Steven Stark (1958 – 2023)

(Member Of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233)

Steven B. Stark, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Toledo Hospital.

Steven was a cement truck driver for CCI for over 28 years. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. He enjoyed shooting, hunting, fishing, collecting rocks and coins, and going antiquing.

Steven B. Stark was born on October 1, 1958 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Clarence L. and Joyce A. (Robarge) Stark. He married Lori K. Cline on June 30, 1990 in Sherwood, Ohio and she survives.

Steven is also survived by his daughter, Tonya (Billy) Daniels, of Swanton; granddaughters, Alissa Daniels and fiancé, Henry Urbina, Jr., of Swanton and Kirstin Daniels and fiancé, Joshua Schroeder, of Perrysburg; great-grandson, Henry Urbina III, of Swanton; his mother, Joyce (Wayne) Weber, of Bryan; brothers, Shane (Margie) Stark, of Bryan and Shawn Stark and fiancé, Tina Nevenschwander, of Cleveland, Tennessee; step sisters, Sally Weber and partner, Dan Baker and Donna Lynn (Bob) Greve, both of Defiance; many nieces and nephews including special nieces and nephews, Casey Stark and husband, Robert McCollough of Toledo, Aaron (Jackie) Stark, of Waterville, Miranda (Travis) Riddle, of Fort Wayne, Jacob (Desirae) Wonderly, of Mark Center and Morgan Wonderly and fiancé, Robbie Bostater, of Sherwood .

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Stark and a brother, Terry Stark.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan and one hour prior to the funeral service. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. Burial will follow at Lost Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are requested to Cancer Assistance of Williams County, St. John Lutheran Church or the family.

