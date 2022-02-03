John Noneman (1938-2022)

Facebook

John D. Noneman, 84, a designer, artist and educator, died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2022, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, Connecticut. John was born on Jan. 18, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, to W.G. and Julia (Stauffer) Noneman.

John graduated from Bryan High School in 1956. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in industrial design.

He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity where he made numerous lifelong friendships. After graduation, John moved to New York City where he worked for Benton and Bowles, doing graphic design and advertising.

In 1963 he earned a Master of Fine Arts in graphic design at Yale University. Noneman was featured in two exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art and one of his works, the “Popular Optical Art Ball” from 1965, is in the MOMA Graphic Design collection.

John married Patricia Green, a Yale classmate, Sept. 12, 1966, in New York.

In 1973, John and Patricia started a graphic design company, Noneman & Noneman Design, to provide a full service design group that specialized in a broad range of corporate projects, including identity programs, facilities brochures, magazine and editorial design, sales promotion, financial and employee relations materials and website architecture and design.

From 1995 until 2015, John was on the communication design faculty at Parsons the New School For Design in New York, teaching corporate design, advanced studio design and typography.

He was also on the adjunct faculty at Cooper Union, Pratt Institute of Art and Silvermine College of Art.

In 2001 John and Patricia moved from New York to live full-time in their country home outside Kent, Connecticut.

John was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia, who died May 3, 2021.

He is survived by his brother, Tom (Ellen) Noneman of Palm City, Florida; sister, Ann (Dr. Charles) Harrison of Hilton Head, South Carolina; nephew, Steven (Mary Barrett) Noneman of Lowell, Massachusetts. Private services will be held at a later date.