Wayne “Burly” Belknap (1943-2022)

Wayne D. “ Burly” Belknap, age 78, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

Wayne retired from Johns-Mansville in Defiance after 26 years of service. Wayne is a member of New Hope Community Church in Bryan and the Montpelier Eagles.

He was a former member of the Moose and Eagles in Defiance. Wayne enjoyed going to the Fire Keepers Casino, fishing and camping.

Wayne D. Belknap was born February 24, 1943 in Melbern, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Maxine (Fry) Belknap. He married Marian V. Robertson on March 20, 1971 in Defiance and she survives.

Wayne is also survived by his daughter, Deb (Marc) Wagner, of Defiance, sons, Marty (Mary) Belknap, of Tennessee, Michael (Amy) Belknap, of Defiance, Shannon Belknap, of Bryan, Craig Belknap, of Bryan and David (Leslie) Belknap, of Montpelier; 17 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Diana Giberson, of Florida, Wanda (Jack) Dillon, Roberta (Doug) Sayler and Lisa (Donny, Underwood, all of Michigan; several half and step brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Jordyn Belknap, brother, Kenneth Belknap and sister, Kathy Ensman.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan followed by funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor David Nicholls officiating. Burial will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

The family encourages memorial donations to the family.

