John Paine Sr. (1946-2021)

John F. Paine, Sr., 75, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

John was born June 16, 1946, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late John I. and Mary L. (Miller) Paine. He married Gloria J. Robinson on December 16, 1978, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan, Ohio.

John was a laborer and then a service manager at Easter Tire, now known as Best One Tire. John was a member of the West Unity Presbyterian Church, the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, and the Bryan Bowling Association.

He also coached in both the Bryan High School Bowling League and the Bryan Little League. John enjoyed bowling, golfing, coaching, and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife Gloria Paine of West Unity, Ohio; four children, John (Kim) F. Paine, Jr., of Bryan, Ohio, Jeff A. Paine of Bryan, Ohio, Becky “Manley” Fenstermaker of Bryan, Ohio, Wendi (Ricky) Franks of Bryan, Ohio; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Susan Paine of West Unity, Ohio. John was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for John F. Paine, Sr., will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in West Unity Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow in the church starting at 11:00AM with Dr. Nancy Burkheiser officiating. Burial will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

The family asks those remembering John to make memorial contributions to West Unity Presbyterian Church.

