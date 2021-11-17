Amy Tippens (1978-2021)

Amy L. Tippens, age 43, passed away at her Delta home of natural causes Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021. She was born in Ravenna, Ohio on July 5, 1978 to Thomas Smith and Deborah (Mason) Smith.

Amy graduated from Ravenna High School in 1996 and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Kent State University and later her Master’s Degree in Counseling from Capella University.

She married James Tippens on June 2, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada and together were blessed with three daughters, Ashley Paige, Morghyn Rey and Shaelyn Lea.

Amy loved her family and being a homemaker. Nothing filled her life with more joy than watching and supporting her daughters through their academics, sports and other extracurricular activities. Some of Amy’s fondest hobbies included bonsai trees, gardening, word scrambles and reading.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, James Tippens; daughters, Ashley, Morghyn and Shaelyn; father, Thomas Smith of Ravenna, OH; mother and stepfather, Deborah and Wilfred Terrill of Ravenna, OH and sister, Jennifer Moore of Ravenna, OH.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from Noon – 2:00 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Amy’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O Box 91891, Washington, D.C 20090 in Amy’s memory.