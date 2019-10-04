Ruth Short (1949-2019)

Ruth E. Short, age 70 years, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born April 13, 1949, at Bellefontaine, the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Blough) Roth and married Thomas Short on June 27, 1970. A resident of the Archbold area since 1970, she was a homemaker, assisted her husband on the farm and was also a child care provider in her home for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed playing table games, reading and watching sports. Ruth was an active member of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold where she served as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, an Elder and in numerous other volunteer positions.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; three daughters, Kerrin (Stuart) Moeller of Portland, OR, Kendral (John) Grzywinski of Frisco, TX, and Kristin (Jeremy) Newman of Roanoke, VA; 4 grandchildren; two brothers, Rich (Alvina) Roth of Luray, VA and Ken (Terri) Roth of Harrisonburg, VA; and one sister Jean (Bill) Hawk of Harrisonburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held on Monday at 5 PM at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Cliff Brubaker, Sue Short and Corben Weaver Boshart officiating. Interment will precede in the North Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Zion Church from 3 – 8 PM on Sunday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts will be divided between several of Ruth’s favorite charities. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

