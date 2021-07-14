John Schuman (1950-2021)

John D. Schuman, 70, of Montpelier passed away on March 9, 2021 will have graveside services on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with John Winwright to officiate.

The Montpelier Veterans will be providing Military graveside rites. Immediately following the graveside service, the family will have a celebration of life gathering at the Williams County Veterans Building in Montpelier from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Williams County Veterans Building or the Williams County Humane Society.

