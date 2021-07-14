Gerry Weber (1942-2021)

Gerry L. Weber, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:30 P.M. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan, Ohio, where he was a resident, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.

Mr. Weber was a 1960 graduate of Edgerton High School. He worked construction at a young age and was most recently an owner of Center Concrete, Inc. and Stafford Gravel at the time of his passing.

Gerald L. “Gerry” Weber was born on April 30, 1942, in Milford Township of Defiance County, Ohio, the son of Herbert P. and Vella R. (Long) Weber. He married Louann J. Johnston on December 15, 1962, at Big Run Church near Butler, Indiana, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Dean (Angie) Weber and Matthew (Marcy) Weber, both of Edgerton; one daughter, Michele Psurny, of Auburn, Indiana; four grandchildren; and two brothers, Larry (Val) Weber, of Akron, Ohio, and Michael (Rebecca) Weber, of Antioch, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sons, Douglas Paul and Gerald Scott Weber; a granddaughter, Stacy Weber; and a brother, Tom Weber.

Private graveside services and interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery Edgerton. There will be no public visitation.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice Care.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.