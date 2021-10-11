John Sickles (1965-2021)

John T. Sickles, age 56, of West Unity, passed away October 6, 2021 in Montpelier. John worked as a supervisor at a hog farm and at Jagger Cone Factory for many years.

John was born on June 6, 1965 to the late Thomas and Charlene (Goodwin) Sickles. John loved to ride horses. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing.

John is survived by son, Jonathan (Brooke) Sickles; son, Trent Sickles; daughter, Taria (Cory) Schafer; daughter, Megan (Tory Nastally) Sickles; daughter, Michelle Heller; and son, Matthew Heller. He is also survived by grandchildren, Aubree, Kayelynn, Joel, Alanah, Lillyiana, Kayden, and Immanuel; step-mother, Sandy Sickles; significant other, Kelly Heller; brother, Tom (Micha) Sickles; sister, Terry McAfee; sister, Margee Ordway; sister, Billie (Jeep) Beacker; sister, Connie (Eddie) Piper; and step-sister, Heidi Sickles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Margaret Goodwin; and brothers, Joseph and Jeremy Sickles.

A memorial service for John will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Grisier Funeral home in Stryker at 11am, with a time of visitation one hour prior. Pastor Nick Woodall will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with the arrangements.