Robert “Bob” Nofziger (1932-2021)

Robert F. “Bob” Nofziger, age 88, of rural Wauseon, died as the result of injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Prior to his retirement he had worked at ITT in Archbold for 44 years.

Bob was born in Archbold on October 14, 1932, the son of Frank and Delores (Ruffer) Nofziger. In 1958 he married Clarice Kollarik, and she preceded him in death in 2003.

In 2006 he married Helen Durham, and she survives. He was a member of Turning Point Pentecostal Church in Archbold.

Surviving is his wife, Helen; son, Stephen E. (Karen) Nofziger of Sylvania; step-children, Buddy Yates of Conroe, TX, Glenn Yates of Spring, TX, Jannel Yates of Ridgeville Corners and Beverly Holland of Ridgeville Corners. He is also survived by sister, Rose E. Bodette of Toledo; and brother Lowell E. Nofziger of Cornelius, NC.; daughter-in-law, Tami Nofziger of Lyons, OH; grandchildren, Jennifer Nofziger, Jeffery Nofziger, Eric Nofziger, Destin Holland, Cooper Cid; and two great-grandchildren. He was preced in death by son, Jeffery Nofziger and step-daughter, Alta Holland.

Services will be scheduled in the future. The family requests memorial contributions be given to Turning Point Pentecostal Church.

