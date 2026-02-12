Johnny Kittle, Sr. (1957 – 2026)

(Member Of Bryan Moose & Kiwanis Clubs)

Johnny Ray Kittle Sr., age 68, of Edgerton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Promedica Toledo Hospital after a brief illness.

Johnny lived, breathed and slept bowling—that was his passion. He worked as a mechanic at Bryan Lanes for more than 20 years and was also the secretary/treasurer of the Bryan Senior leagues.

He served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and Army. Johnny also enjoyed traveling, attending church, playing harmonica, mowing his grass and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Bryan Moose and Kiwanis clubs and several bowling leagues.

Johnny was born March 13, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Delvain E. and Clara B. (Kuszmaul) Kittle Sr. He was a graduate of Edgerton High School. He married Karen S. Doyle on Sept. 23, 2017, in Bryan, and she survives.

Johnny is also survived by his daughter, Scottie (Jason) Gehring of Edgerton; son, Johnny Kittle Jr. of Bryan; stepdaughters, Tabitha (Danny) Huard of Hicksville and Trisha Lane of Bryan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Delvain (Janet) Kittle Jr. of Bryan, Ruby (George) Schindler of Defiance, Lavon Kittle of Indiana, and Alan (Jamie) Kittle of Bryan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stillborn son, E.T. Michael Kittle; granddaughter, Victoria Shaffer; and sister, Anna Toms.

Visitation for Johnny will be held Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastors Vincent Kroterfield, Ryan Carter and Scott Carlin officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. Graveside military rites will be presented by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Detail.

Memorials are requested to the family to make a combined donation.