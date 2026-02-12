Michael Tearney (1956 – 2026)

(Bryan Resident Leaves Legacy Of Humor & Song)

Michael Shawn Tearney passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at his home in Bryan, Ohio.

He was born on May 6, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio, the fourth child of Raymond Ruel Tearney and Christine Virginia (Wills) Tearney.

He spent his earliest years as a member of the Tearney traveling road show, as his family moved from Ohio to Washington, on to Florida and finally back to Ohio, landing in Bryan.

He attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Bryan High School. Just before his senior year, the family moved one more time to Clear Lake, Ind. He then graduated from Fremont High School in 1974.

He participated in cross country and track and field, excelling in the pole vault and setting Fremont High School records in cross country. He was also an excellent water skier, mastering barefoot skiing and participating in ski shows at Clear Lake.

Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he obtained the rank of Specialist 4. His service included a tour of Germany, during which he traveled to a number of other European countries.

He later lived in Texas for several years before returning to the tri-state area. He worked in a number of jobs, honing his skills as a machinist and was able to do plumbing, flooring and carpentry jobs.

He was a talented guitar player and enjoyed making music with his brother, Tim, and their many friends. He loved attending concerts and local music events wherever he could find them. He loved watching and talking football and was a big fan of the Denver Broncos and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also enjoyed fishing.

Known for his sense of humor, Mike was a gifted mimic who seemed able to immediately imitate the voice of any TV character he heard. He and his brother Tim kept friends and family laughing with back-and-forth banter, often including dialogue from their favorite movies, especially “The Big Lebowski” and “Raising Arizona.”

He is survived by his daughters, Brittany Tearney and Mckalla Keels, and grandchildren Luke and Bailey Ramirez and Hunter Allen, all of Pflugerville, Texas. He is further survived by four sisters and two brothers: Kathleen “Kit” (Eric) Tyler of Clear Lake, Ind.; Bridgett Tearney of Jimmerson Lake, Ind.; Megan (Darren) Zink of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Kristin (Timothy) Fee of Mishawaka, Ind.; Patrick (Mary Fran Lepeska) Tearney of Port Washington, Wis.; and Kevin (Lynn) Tearney of Perrysburg, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and dear friend, Kimberly Tearney of Fremont, Ind. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is reunited with his mother and father and his brother and best friend, Tim.

A memorial service and celebration of Mike’s life will be held at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m., with Father Andrew Wellman officiating. Burial will follow at Ray Covenanter Cemetery, Ray, Ind., where Michael’s final resting place will be near those of his parents, Raymond and Christine.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the family's choice. Mike's obituary was lovingly prepared by his family.