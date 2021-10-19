Jon Kleinhen (1974-2021)

Jon C. Kleinhen, 47, of Bryan passed away from a heart attack on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan Emergency Room with his family by his side. Jon was born February 9, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Donald and Sharon (Hitt) Kleinhen.

He was a 1992 graduate of Bryan High School. Jon married Melissa A Lash on July 31, 2006, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He worked at TD Beck Trucking as a truck driver.

He previously worked at Kleinhen and Newcomer Farms. Jon was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312 and the Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556.

In his free time, Jon enjoyed mowing his lawn, going on atv trips and spending time with his family and friends. He especially cherished his time with his wife and children. Jon was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan and enjoyed collecting NFL football cards.

Surviving is his wife, Melissa Kleinhen of Bryan; three children, Sierra, Savannah, and Mason Kleinhen all of Bryan; mother, Sharon (Terry) Witte of Bryan; sister, Holli (Corey) Stutz of Blacklick, Ohio; brother, Joe (April) Witte of Bryan; grandmother, Lila Kleinhen of Leesburg, Florida; father and mother-in-law, David (Pamela) Lash of Bryan and several nieces and nephews.

Jon was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Robert Kleinhen, Ray and Neva Hitt and Howard and Eugenia Witte.

Visitation for Jon will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. on the funeral home with Cory Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Jon C. Kleinhen, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.