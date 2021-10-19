M. Louise Bishop (1925-2021)

M. Louise Bishop, 96 years of Bryan, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Fountain Park Assisted Living, Bryan. Louise was born April 6, 1925, in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Oscar David and Edna Pauline (Mumma) Priar.

She was a 1942 graduate of Enola High School, Enola, Pennsylvania. M. Louise married Louis Phillip Bishop on November 18, 1945, in Enola, Pennsylvania, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2008. M. Louise was a Secretary at First Brethren Church, Bryan, for 23 years.

She also worked at the former Hub Drive-In Theater for 10 years and at the Sears Catalogue Store for seven years. She was a member of First Brethren Church where she was very active as a Sunday School Teacher in the Primary Department, sang in the church choir and was active with the Women’s Missionary Society.

M. Louise was involved in the Great Banquet Community since 1997. She enjoyed a variety of things, swimming, roller skating, reading, completing crossword puzzles and puzzles, and traveling. She had been to every state except Hawaii and had traveled to Israel twice visiting the Holy Land walking where her Savior walked previously.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; three sons, Michael, Larry, and Thomas Bishop; four sisters, Mildred Hoffman and Dolores “Pat” Foreman, Jerry Eslinger and Joanne Marlett; three brothers, Oscar Jr., Bob, and Tom Priar.

She is survived by her five grandchildren, Michelle (Charles) Stetler of Macedonia, Ohio, Heath (Annie) Bishop of Bellevue, Nebraska, Destiny (Roy) Flaugher of Litchfield, Michigan, Kristin Hayes of Grove City, Ohio, and Marcella (Wesley) Putman of San Antonio, Texas; 15 great-grandchildren Pennsylvania; one brother, James (Karen) Priar of Sarasota, Florida.

Visitation for M. Louise Bishop will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in First Brethren Church, 13050 Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the church, with Pastor Luke Nagy and Bill Priest officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Brethren Church, 13050 Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

